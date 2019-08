FULTON – At approximately 3:45 a.m. Saturday, August 10, the City of Fulton Police Department responded to the 900 block of Emery Street for a reported burglary in progress.

It was reported several armed subjects entered the occupied home, threatened the occupants, and then left the area. This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fulton Police Department at 315-598-2008.

More details to come.

