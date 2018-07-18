Burnett Named To Dean’s List At Loyola University Maryland

BALTIMORE, MD — Samantha Burnett, a member of the class of 2021 from Oswego, has been named to the spring 2018 Dean’s List at Loyola University Maryland.

In order to qualify for the Dean’s List at Loyola, a student must achieve a minimum QPA of at least 3.500 for the term, provided that, in the term they have successfully completed courses totaling a minimum of 15 credits.

Established in 1852, Loyola University Maryland is a Catholic, Jesuit comprehensive university comprising Loyola College, home to the University’s arts and sciences programs; the Sellinger School of Business and Management; and the School of Education. Loyola enrolls 4,000 undergraduate and 2,000 graduate students from across the country.

