Burritt Motors Revs Up Stuff-A-Bus Campaign

OSWEGO, NY – Burritt Motors in Oswego recently presented the United Way with a check for $500 to help purchase additional school supplies for the agency’s annual Stuff-A-Bus Campaign.

Partnering with school districts throughout Oswego County, as well as several business and organizations, United Way of Greater Oswego County’s Stuff-A-Bus campaign collects and distributes school supplies to students of economically limited families throughout Oswego County.

Currently under way, the Stuff-A-Bus campaign helps to ensure that children in need have the necessary supplies to begin the new school year.

The United Way is soliciting area businesses and individuals and have arranged for school buses to be located throughout Oswego County on August 17 where people will be able to donate school supplies.

The buses will be located at the following sites from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

– Wal-Mart on Route 49 in Central Square

– Wal-Mart on Route 104 in Oswego

– Wal-Mart on Route 3 in Fulton

– Kinney Drugs at 3318 Main St. in Mexico

– Kinney Drugs at 3873 Rome Road in Pulaski

– Kinney Drugs at 17 S. First St. in Fulton

– Tops Friendly Market, Route 3 in Hannibal

– Fulton Savings Bank Plaza, Route 57 in Phoenix

Staff members and volunteers from all Oswego County nine school districts and volunteers from the United Way of Greater Oswego County will sort the collected supplies with a portion going to each of the school districts in Oswego County.

Volunteers will then be distributing the school supplies throughout Oswego County as follows:

– Central Square – August 21 from 9 a.m. –noon at the Paul V. Moore High School cafeteria

– APW – August 21 from 9 – 11 a.m. at the APW bus garage

– Fulton – August 20 from 4. – 7 p.m. at Fairgrieve Elementary School.

– Hannibal – August 21 from 1 – 3 p.m. at Kenny Elementary School.

– Oswego – August 21 from 9 a.m. – noon (or until supplies run out) at Fitzhugh Park School

– Pulaski – August 21 from 4:30 – 6 p.m. at the Middle School gym

– Sandy Creek – August 20 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at the Sandy Creek Elementary School cafeteria.

– Phoenix – August 28 from 5. – 7:30 p.m. at Maroun Elementary School.

– Mexico – August 21 from 8 a.m. – noon in the Mexico Middle School gym.

Families are urged to attend the distribution in their school district only.

A copy of the student’s 2017-18 report card is required to participate.

If entering a district for the first time or transferred in to a new district, an enrollment letter from that district is required.

School supplies will be available for those who would find it challenging to purchase the supplies that their child need for school.

Volunteers will be on hand to assist and guide the children and to make sure that they get the supplies they really need.

For more information on the Stuff-A-Bus campaign, contact your United Way office at 315-593-1900.

