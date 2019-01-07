Burritt Motors Sponsors Oswego Minor Hockey Tykes and Learn to Skate Program

Oswego, New York – Coaches and players gathered with Rich Burritt, owner of Burritt Motors (pictured top row left) recently to show appreciation for their sponsorship of the Oswego Minor Hockey Association (OMHA) Tyke and Learn to Skate Program for 2018-19.

Burritt Motors, a family-owned automotive dealership in Oswego, provided support for new jerseys for all of the hockey organization’s youngest players this season.

To learn more about Oswego Minor Hockey visit www.oswegohockey.com, and for more information on Burritt Motors visit www.burrittmotors.com.