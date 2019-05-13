Burritt Motors Starts Construction of $8.5 Million Chrysler Dealership, Upgrades To Chevy Store

OSWEGO – Burritt Motors recently began construction on a $8.5 million Chrysler dealership next to their Chevrolet dealership on Route 104 East in Oswego, which will also receive a number of upgrades, it was announced by Rich Burritt, president.

“This creates an improved customer experience for both of our locations,” Burritt said.

The expansion is expected to grow annual revenues from $53 million in 2017, to more than $100 million this year and the number of employees is expected to grow from 87 today to approximately 117 in five years.

Burritt said, “We’re also grateful to the city of Oswego, the Oswego County Industrial Development Agency, and PathFinder Bank for their financing assistance that helped us make this a reality.”

“The facility will be on a 15-acre lot and occupy 31,000 square feet —1,000 square feet. more than the Chevrolet store, which will also receive new lighting, new and repaved parking, and a new, stand-alone, 7,000 square feet collision center.

“The increased customer and service area parking improves visitors’ overall experience by making visits quicker and more convenient,” Burritt said. The Chevrolet dealership completed a $2.2 million expansion and renovation in 2012.”

“In addition to Chrysler, Dodge, and RAM sales, with a stand-alone showroom for Jeep, the new facility will include two touchless car washes, an express quick lube and tire center, multiple service bays, and a rustproofing and undercoating facility. We’ll also be introducing two new Locavore food trucks that will offer a local, farm-to-table menu and they will be available to both our customers and to the general public,” Burritt said.

“Once completed, we will be one-stop, destination shopping for six franchises, vehicle maintenance, accessories, and casual dining. Improving the overall experience for our customers is our number one goal, and the way to success in the future. It’s been our experience that people will drive a fair distance for a great deal and good service,” he continued.

Burritt Motors’ history dates back to 1955 in Hannibal when Rich’s great-grandfather, Elmer O. Burritt, purchased a Chevrolet franchise that he operated until 1963.

To expand in a larger market, Rich’s grandfather, Richard, purchased the assets of a Chevrolet dealership that had been located on Oswego’s East Third Street.

About a year later, he built the present dealership on Route 104, which was operated by Rich’s father, Chris Burritt, until 2016, when Rich purchased the dealership.

In 2017, Rich purchased the former Shapiro Motors and added Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM franchises to the business.

The dealership celebrates its 64th anniversary this year and can be reached at (315) 343-8948 or www.burrittmotors.com .

