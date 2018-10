Buy 3 Get 1 Free Extended! Theatre Du Jours Bullets For Broadway

Buy 3 – get 1 free!

(Through this weekend – 10/7)

Opening night Thursday, October 11 in the elegant

Mirror Room at The Eis House in Mexico.

Bullets for Broadway – by David Landau!

Come dressed in your fedoras and furs (gangster garb) to be eligible to win the door prize from our season sponsors at JP Jewelers.

5:30 p.m. cocktail hour / 6:30 p.m. dinner / 7:30 p.m. show

