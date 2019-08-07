Buzzing About Amboy

AMBOY – Kids of all ages are invited to come investigate insects at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center on August 20 at 10 a.m. Raindate: August 21, 10 a.m.

Insects make up the largest and most diverse class of animals on earth and have survived for millions of years.

After a short talk about some of their interesting characteristics and adaptations, participants will wander about the fields with naturalist Pat Carney to search for buzzing, chirping, leaping, flying, incredible insects.

There is a $4 fee per person with a family rate of $12.

Children younger than 3 are free.

The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center is located at 748 State Route 183 in Amboy, between routes 69 and 13 near Williamstown in eastern Oswego County.

For more information about this and other programs, please call Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 963-7286, ext. 400.

