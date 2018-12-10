FULTON, NY – Byron “Ron” J. Sibson Sr., 67, of Fulton, NY, passed away on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, NY, with his family by his side.

Born in 1951 at Abington Hospital in Abington, Pa., he was a longtime resident of Bucks County, Pa.

Ron was the son of the late, Grace Kirkpatrick Sibson Hunter and John Sibson and brother of the late, Ernest Sibson.

He worked in sales for many years at Fleet Warehouse in Ivyland, Pa.

Surviving are his wife, Joyce Bailey Sibson of Fulton, NY; three children, Sarah McAlinn (Steve), Byron Sibson Jr., and Lindsay Sibson; and four grandchildren, Abigail and Alexis Sibson and Finn and Everett McAlinn.

A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, December 12, from 6 to 9 p.m. at V.F.W. Post 6493 at 645 Louis Drive, Warminster, Pa.

Contributions in Ron’s memory are encouraged to be made to a favorite charity.

Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St. in Fulton, NY has care of the arrangements.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...