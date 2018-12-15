CAC Announces Date For 8th Annual Wing Fest

FULTON, NY – For the past seven years the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County’s Wing Fest has been one area’s most anticipated events.

Hundreds of guests have enjoyed thousands of chicken wings, from garlic and traditional to signature wings, from some of Oswego County’s favorite restaurants and eateries.

On March 2, 2019, the CAC Wing Fest returns to the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center with an expanded menu and even more fun.

“Last year we had restaurants offering chicken delicacies other than wings,” said CAC Executive Director Karrie Damm. “Sky Armory featured chicken riggies and LaParilla’s captured the ‘Golden Chicken’ award for its chicharrones. This year we are expanding that concept so that in addition to a great selection of chicken wings there will be several chicken based dishes to enjoy as well. So while this is our 8th annual Wing Fest, it’s our first Chicken Wings and Things Fest.”

In addition to the wings and other great food choices Eagle Beverage will be providing samples from a wide selection of brews, craft beers and ciders.

The CAC Chicken Wings and Things Fest will feature live entertainment, drawings, a cork and cap pull, and host a number of vendors.

“We appreciate the support we have received from both the vendors and the hundreds of community members that have attended our Wing Fests. I invite you to join us for another amazing night of tasty chicken wings, cold brews, fun raffles, and good times with your friends. It will be a fun night for a great cause…ending child abuse in Oswego County,” said Damm.

The CAC Chicken Wings and Things Fest will be held March 2 at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, East First Street in Oswego beginning at 6 p.m.

A limited amount of discounted advance sale tickets are available now at www.oswegocac.org and on the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County Facebook page.

For sponsorship opportunities and more information on the CAC Wings and Things Fest contact the Child Advocacy Center at 315-59CHILD (315-592-4453) or visit www.oswegocac.org.

