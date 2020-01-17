CAC Sets Date for Wing Fest

FULTON, NY – The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County announces that the 9th annual CAC Wing Fest will be held April 4 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, East First Street in Oswego.

Presented by Novelis, the CAC Wing Fest will feature chicken wings and chicken delicacies from a variety of the area’s favorite eateries including the Oswego Ancient Order of Hibernians, Brass Lantern Bar & Grill, Canale’s Restaurant, GJP, Kristen’s Kitchen Inc., LD’s on the River, Skip’s Fish Fry, Tavern on the Lock, and more.

Each restaurant will offer samples of their signature chicken wings or chicken related recipe as they compete for the CAC’s Golden Chicken Trophy.

Additionally, samples will be available from a wide selection of brews courtesy of Eagle Beverage of Oswego.

Entertainment for the evening will be provided by the Garafolo Brothers.

Since its inception Wing Fest has grown exponentially and has become one of Oswego County’s most anticipated events.

Hundreds of community members come together to enjoy some great tasting wings, cold beverages and live entertainment while helping to support the CAC’s efforts to help children and their families heal from the trauma of abuse and end child abuse in Oswego County.

For information on sponsorship opportunities, competing in Wing Fest as a vendor, or ticket availability contact CAC Fund Development Director, Myia Hill at (315) 592-4453 ext. 3143 or via email [email protected]

