CAC Welcomes New Board Members

FULTON – President of the Child Advocacy Center Board of Directors John Zanewych of Big John Sales (seated left) welcomed new members and announced the officers of the agency’s board of directors.

Seated from left with Zanewych are Vice President Doran Edmond (Retired Naval Officer), Secretary Danielle Hayden (Oswego County Federal Credit Union), and Patrick Haggerty (Leah’s Signature Century 21).

Standing from left are Alecia King (SUNY Oswego), Joleen DiBartolo (Pathfinder Bank), Betsy Copps (OCO), Craig Fitzpatrick (Pathfinder Bank), Andrew Hinman (Faith United Church), Christian Sweeting (OCO), and Eric Bresee (Farnham Family Services).

Absent are Treasurer Thomas Ingram (SUNY Oswego), and Melissa Purtell (Oswego Health).

Located at 163 S. First St. in Fulton, the CAC is a non-profit organization that works hand-in-hand with local law enforcement, prosecution, child protective services, medical providers, mental health providers, and victim advocacy professionals in Oswego County to protect and serve child victims of sexual and physical abuse.

The CAC also has a satellite office located at 3850 State Route 13 in Pulaski.

For more information on the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County, call 315-592-4453 or visit www.oswegocac.org.

