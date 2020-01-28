Cady Sworn In As 21st OPD Chief

OSWEFO – Mayor Billy Barlow officially swore in Phillip D. Cady as the Port City’s 21st Chief of Police.

A huge crowd of family, friends and members of OPD filled the Council Chamber Monday night for the brief ceremony.

Barlow selected Cady as Chief of Police last month following the announced retirement of Chief Tory DeCaire.

Barlow said he reached out to Cady, who at the time was the Emergency Communications Manager for Syracuse University. Previously he served as the Station Commander with the New York State Police – Fulton Barracks. He began his career as a patrolman with the Fulton Police Department.

“Mr, Cady’s professional background along with his calm but firm demeanor and strong leadership qualities make him, in my opinon, the most qualified and prepared individual to take control of the Oswego Police Department in the history of city government,” the mayor said. “I knew that Phil was the man for the job.”

“I look forward to working with all of you guys,” the new chief said. “Never in my wildest dreams did I think I was going to be back working for my hometown. I look forward to the challenges.”

