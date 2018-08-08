Caitlin E. Mulcahey, 34

OSWEGO, NY – Caitlin E. Mulcahey, 34, a former resident of Oswego, passed away on Thursday August 2, 2018, in Chittenango.

Born in Oswego, she was a daughter of Timothy and Margaret (Harrington) Mulcahey of Oswego.

She was a graduate of Oswego High School.

She attended Mohawk Valley Community College and received her Bachelors degree in Graphic Arts from the State University of New York at Oswego.

She was employed with Voss Signs in Manlius.

Caitlin was a very talented graphic artist.

Surviving besides her parents are her brother, Timothy (Kristin) Mulcahey Jr. of Oswego; four sisters, Erin (James) Colloca of Oswego, Shannon Mulcahey of Oswego, Megan (Eric) Van Buren of Oswego and Mary (Greg) Beasley of Fulton; one niece and three nephews.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 13, from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Dowdle Funeral Home.

