Calendar Fundraiser Features Local People, Places and Book Recommendations

OSWEGO – The Friends of the Oswego Public Library announce publication of the “Read Around Oswego” 2020 calendar.

Calendars are $10 each and are on sale now at the river’s end bookstore, the Oswego Library’s main desk, the Richardson-Bates Historic House, and the Town of Oswego Historic Society museum.

All proceeds from the calendar sales support programs sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Each month of the calendar features local people and places.

Those featured share recommendations about their favorite books.

August is a busy month for Oswego Speedway driver Aric Iosue and Rudy’s owner Jason Livesey but each find time to read.

Find out what books they recommend when you purchase a copy of the “Read Around Oswego” 2020 calendar published by the Friends of the Library.

The Friends of the Oswego Public Library is an organization of patrons committed to expanding and enriching the programs of the library.

