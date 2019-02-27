Calkins Announces Candidacy for Hannibal Town Supervisor

HANNIBAL – Floyd T. Calkins has announced his candidacy for Hannibal Town Supervisor.

He said he is running to bring “financial accountability to town government.”

Calkins has been a Hannibal resident for more than 40 years.

He and his wife, Marian, have two sons that currently attend Hannibal High School.

Calkins is a small business owner.

He owns and operates TLC Kennels, a dog boarding kennel located in the town.

He is also employed as a department supervisor for Wood-Mizer, LLC.

Calkins is currently serving the residents of the town of Hannibal as councilman and serves as finance committee chair.

He believes he can make a better impact holding the position of town supervisor.

“I feel that I can better serve the residents of our town as their town supervisor,” said Calkins.

During his time as councilman, Calkins worked with the CNY Regional Planning and Development Board to secure a $5,000 grant for becoming a Designated Clean Energy Community by NYSERDA.

The town plans to use these funds to replace outdated lighting at both the highway department and the municipal building with LEDs.

This will provide an estimated cost savings of $1,000 per year.

Calkins is a graduate of Hannibal High School.

He also studied at Alfred State College and obtained a degree in computer information systems.

His course load also included subjects such as finance, management and cost accounting.

Calkins considers himself a lifelong learner and regularly attends trainings and takes advantage of other learning opportunities.

When elected to the town council, Calkins attended the training for newly elected officials hosted by the NYS Comptroller’s Office.

More recently, Calkins completed the Advanced Government Accounting Course, also hosted by the State Comptroller.

Calkins said he plans to “think outside the box” and explore new cost-saving measures for the town.

“That’s the way we’ve always done it is not an acceptable answer any more” said Calkins. “The town supervisor acts as the chief fiscal officer of the town. I believe my education and experience is what our chief fiscal officer requires to adequately serve the people of the town of Hannibal.”

