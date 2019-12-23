Calling Local CDL-A Drivers!

OSWEGO COUNTY – Page Transportation Inc, a local trucking employer, is looking for local CDL-A drivers. The company will hold a hiring event at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3 at Oswego County Workforce NY, 200 N. Second St., Fulton.

Page Transportation, Inc. has an immediate need to fill several local CDL-A driver positions at their Oswego location.

No driving experience is required as the company will provide training; however, applicants must have a CDL-A license.

“Page is a family-owned and -operated company with a diverse footprint in the transportation industry,” said North Regional Manager Brad Stevens. “The company manages the bulk handling of materials, everything from the transportation to warehousing needs of our respective customers.”

He added, “We believe in hiring local talent and offer training and support. Our class A drivers work on site at Novelis, are home every day and receive performance-based pay. Benefits include health insurance after 60 days, 401k plans to qualified employees and paid holidays and vacation time.”

All prospective employees are subject to pre-employment drug screening. Drivers must have a valid class A license with a clean history and possess an up-to-date medical card.

All driver positions are full-time, four 12-hour shifts per week.

Overtime is paid at time and a half, at a wage rate of $18.75 per hour for the first 60 days of probationary period, then increases to $19.25 per hour.

Training is provided.

Contact Oswego County Workforce NY at 315-591-9000 to sign up for the event. Applicants may e-mail their resumes to Eric Ingersoll at [email protected] before the event.

