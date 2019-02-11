Camp Hollis Is Accepting Employment Applications For 2019 Season

OSWEGO COUNTY – Summer is right around the corner and the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau is accepting applications for the following positions at Camp Hollis:

– Camp Co-Directors: Must have Bachelor’s degree in recreation, education or related field or be 21 years of age with experience in camps and/or recreation. Supervision and management of camp staff, programs and resources required. Maintain high levels and standards of camper satisfaction, staff morale, safety and security as specified by the Department of Health and the Coordinator of Recreation and Youth Development. May 20 – Aug. 16 (requires residency Sunday-Friday).

– Clerk: Must be at least 21 years of age, with at least 1 year of clerical experience and work effectively with others. May 28 – Aug. 23 (no residency required).

– Cook/Night Kitchen Supervisor: Must be at least 18 years of age, have at least 1 year of training or experience in professional kitchen work. Experience supervising teenagers or working with children is desired. June 23 – Aug. 9 (no residency required).

– Group Activity Leader: Must be at least 17 years of age, with organized camp, recreation or childcare experience. Skills and activity planning a must. June 17 – Aug. 9 (requires residency Sunday-Friday).

– Counselor: Must be at least 17 years of age, with organized camp, recreation or childcare experience. June 23 – Aug. 9 (requires residency Sunday-Friday).

– Waterfront Director: Must be at least 21 years of age, have current WSI certificates and previous life guarding experience. June 17 – Aug. 9 (requires residency Sunday-Friday).

– Lifeguard/Counselor: Must be at least 17 years of age, have current lifesaving and CPR certificates and experience in recreation or childcare. June 23 – Aug.9 (requires residency Sunday-Friday).

– Senior Kitchen Helper/Counselor: Must be at least 17 years of age with kitchen work, supervision and childcare experience. June 23 – Aug. 9 (requires residency Sunday-Friday).

– Kitchen Helper/Counselor: Must be at least 17 years of age with kitchen work and childcare experience. June 23 – Aug. 9 (requires residency Sunday-Friday).

– Camp Nurse: Must be a Certified or Licensed Physician, Physician Assistant (PA), Registered Nurse (RN), Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), or Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) with experience in Nursing and First Aid. June-August. Daytime and Nighttime shift rates.

– Weekend Camp Security/Host/Hostess: Experience in customer service and rental group management. Willing to work days and overnights when groups are at Camp. Security guarding experience preferred. May 1 – October 31. Hourly rates.

Residency for most staff is required from Sunday afternoon through Friday evening each week, with one night and Saturdays off, each week.

Camp Hollis is owned by Oswego County and operated by the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau as a residential camp.

The facility is also available to rent starting the beginning of May through October for use by families, clubs, school groups and other organizations.

Camp Hollis is located at 40 Health Camp Road, off Lakeshore Road in the town of Oswego.

Those seeking more information may call the Youth Bureau at 315-349-3451 or contact Zach Grulich at 315-349-3450 or by email at [email protected]

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...