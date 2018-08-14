‘Can-Do’ Spirit

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Highway Department in Scriba hosted Oswego County Public Safety Day on August 4.

Visitors came to the fourth annual event to learn about the county’s public safety operations and enjoy demonstrations and displays, food and games, face painting and bounce houses.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Department’s Emergency Services Unit demonstrates the use of a battering ram in opening a door.

For more events, go to www.visitoswegocounty.com.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

