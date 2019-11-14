Candidate Forum Scheduled

OSWEGO – A NY-24 Congressional District Candidate Forum will be held at SUNY Oswego’s Marano Campus Center auditorium, Room 132, on November 20 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m..

Free parking will be available in Lot E-10, adjacent to the Marano Campus Center.

Parking passes will not be required.

Dana Balter, Francis Conole and Roger Misso will be present to discuss their candidacy and answer your questions.

Rep. John Katko declined the invitation.

After brief introductory remarks and a few prepared questions, audience members will be encouraged to either ask questions of the candidates directly, or write their questions on note cards for the moderator to ask.

This event is hosted by the SUNY Oswego Student Democrats and We the People of Oswego Indivisible.

More information is available by calling 315-516-8601 or at: https://calendar.oswego.edu/event/ny-24_congressional_candidate_forum

