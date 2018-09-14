Car Chase, Crash Results in Volney House Fire

FULTON, NY – Six people have been transported to area hospitals following a car chase that resulted in a house fire, according to Oswego County 911 dispatch.

A car chase beginning in the city of Fulton was called in at approximately 10:05 p.m. on Thursday, Sept 13.

Some time later, 911 dispatch was alerted that the car had crashed and caught fire.

Radio scanners indicated that the car struck into a residence on State Route 3, creating a working structure fire.

The fire within the residence located at 2692 State Route 3 in the town of Volney has since been knocked down, Oswego County 911 dispatch confirmed.

Several local fire departments responded in assistance to the Volney fire district including Fulton, Granby, Palermo, Mexico, New Haven, Phoenix, and Cody along with response from Menters Ambulance and the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department.

Dispatch explained that four individuals were located within the vehicle and two individuals were located within the house.

All had been transported to area hospitals for evaluation and treatment.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office was unable to comment as of time of publication.

Check back to Oswego County Today for further details as they become available.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...