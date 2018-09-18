Car-House Crash, Fire Still Under Investigation; Names Released

OSWEGO – The Sheriff’s Office is releasing the names of the involved parties regarding the September 13 crash on State Route 3 in the town of Volney.

The occupants of the 2001 Buick were Ronald C. Canfield Jr, Amanda R. Long, William J. Crowe and Katie A. Grant.

The occupants of the 2016 Ford Focus were Charles Alton II and Charles Alton III.

The occupants of residence damaged by the fire were identified as Barbara and Mark Dennison.

At the time of update, William Crowe and Katie Grant are currently in University Hospital, Syracuse.

All others were treated and released.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.

