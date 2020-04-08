Caring Communities: Tell Us Your Stories

Do you know of someone in Oswego County who has recently done something kind for others in the community? Do you see neighbors helping neighbors and supporting each other?

Tell us about them or what you are doing to make this lock-down better for your family and others.

We would love to recognize these caring community members on our site to offer our thanks for helping to make this community better during this pandemic.

To share the story of one of these people, fill out our form or reach out to our email: [email protected] with the subject line: Caring Communities.

Caring Communities Your Name * First Last

Email *

Phone

Nominee Name First Last

Add Photo Drop files here or File types - jpg, gif, png, pdf

Caring Communities Story *

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...