Caring Communities: The Kells Family

Jen Kells, our neighbor texted me to ask if it was OK if they left something on my porch and I said sure. After jumping off of a work call I ran downstairs to check the porch and I found a sweet card and a bouquet of daffodils. My sweet neighbors, Elvie, Manning, Oscar and Sonny Kells had picked us flowers and wrote a sweet card to us.

What they didn’t know is my aunt passed away last week in Texas and my oldest daughter is on the other side of the U.S. and is having a very hard time emotionally during this time and I can’t do anything about it. It’s been a very emotional few weeks. Their act of kindness made my day! We have the best neighbors!

– Melissa Gurney

