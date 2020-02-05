FULTON, NY – Carlton W. Spaulding, 80, of Fulton, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at home.

He was born in 1939, in Fulton, a son to the late Albert and Marion Waugh Spaulding.

Carl was predeceased by two brothers, Richard T. Spaulding and Gerald L. Spaulding.

He is survived by four siblings, Janet Calkins, Willard “Bill” Spaulding, Joyce Spaulding-Green and Kenneth (Mary) Spaulding; sister-in-law, Ede Spauling; as well as several nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours or service.

Burial will be in Fairview (Bundyville) Cemetery in the spring.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...