FULTON, NY – Carol A. Heppell, 67, passed away on Sunday, January 13, 2019, at University Hospital, Syracuse.

A daughter to the late Kenneth and Frances Ouderkirk Bonnie, she was a lifelong resident of Fulton.

Carol loved camping and fishing but most of all she loved spending time with her husband, Doug.

She was predeceased by her sister, Roxanne Dix; and her brother, Kenneth Bonnie.

Surviving are her husband, Doug Heppell; four step-children, Patricia Heppell, Stephanie Shue-Heppell, Julie Heppell-Crouch and Kristina Heppell-Lukas; five step-grandchildren; sister, Paula Giberson; brother, Robert Bonnie; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 19, at the Mexico VFW, 5930 Scenic Ave., Mexico.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

