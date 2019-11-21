FULTON, NY – Carol Ann Cherbonneau Boyce, 76, formerly of Fulton, died on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Syracuse.

Born April 8, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Mildred (Wise) Cherbonneau.

A 1960 graduate of Fulton High School, she married Allen Boyce on June 4, 1961.

She spent several years in Fredonia and Holland Patent before returning to Fulton, where she sang in the State Street United Methodist Church choir and worked in the financial sector, retiring in 2001.

She was active in Elizabeth Chapter No. 105, serving as Matron in 1979.

Carol was also a leader for the girls’ organization, Athena Triangle No. 119.

Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Harry Louis Cherbonneau.

Surviving is her husband, Allen of Fulton; three children, Julie (Jim) Stowell of Glens Falls, Lynne Boyce of Liverpool and Steven Boyce of Fulton and three grandchildren, James (Alyssa) Stowell Jr. of Glens Falls, Joshua (Sydney Turczyn) Motyka of Liverpool and Kenneth Stowell of Missoula, Montana.

A calling hour will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, November 25, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, with a service immediately following at 1 p.m.

Burial will be in Mount Adnah Cemetery, Fulton.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

