PHOENIX, NY – Carol Smiley, 82, of Phoenix, passed away on Sunday August 18, 2019.

She loved life, her home, and her family, especially her grandchildren.

Carol could often be found in her garden, tending to her flowers and watching for hummingbirds.

She was a skilled knitter and also enjoyed crochet.

Carol worked for Upstate Food Broker as a secretary and was responsible for much of the brokering.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 43 years, John F. “Jack” Smiley, in 2001.

She is survived by her children, Andrew Smiley, John (Allison) Smiley, Tina Murray, and Julie Smiley; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be Monday, Aug. 26, 4 – 7 p.m., at Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main St., Phoenix.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m., at St. Stephen’s Church, 469 Main St., Phoenix.

Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, Baldwinsville.

