FULTON, NY – Carol Tamburo Wallace, of Fulton, passed peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Oswego Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Carol was born April 23, 1939, in Auburn, NY, to the late Samuel and Carmela (Daloia) Tamburo.

She had a magnetic personality, a quick wit, and loved to have fun.

She was the matriarch of her large and close-knit family, including the many dear life-long friends that she considered family.

Carol graduated from Auburn East High School, Eastman School of Dental Hygiene, and earned her Bachelor of Science Degree at SUNY Cortland.

She also earned her Advanced Certificate at SUNY Oswego in Elementary Education.

Carol was employed by the Fulton City School District as a dental hygiene teacher and later as a substitute teacher.

She served as president and vice president of the NYS Dental Hygiene Teacher Association.

Carol was also a member of the Fulton Teachers Association and the New York State Teacher Retirement System.

Her job at Lanigan Elementary led her to meet Floyd Wallace, who became her loving husband of 54 years.

They were married April 24, 1965, and together they had four children that Carol devoted her life to raising: Daniel (Francia) Wallace of Ithaca, NY, Cheryl (Anthony) Vilardo of Niagara Falls, NY, Michelle (Bob) Briggs of Fulton and David (Jackie) Wallace of Baldwinsville, NY.

While making the choice to stay home and raise her children, Carol was an active member of the Fulton community.

She served for many years on the Fulton YMCA Board of Directors.

She was also involved in the Fulton Friends of the Library, Fulton Women’s Club, Fulton Historical Society, and the Fulton Athletic Booster Club.

Carol was a past communicant of Holy Family Parish, Fulton, and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Minetto.

Carol loved to travel, visiting Europe, Mexico, cruising the Caribbean, spending winters in Florida and frequenting the casinos of the Northeast.

Carol’s other hobbies included shopping (she loved a good deal,) practicing yoga, and hosting parties.

Carol was the kind of grandmother every child should have.

She adored her eight grandchildren: Carlos and Owen Wallace, Carmella and Katie Vilardo, Robert and Claire Briggs and Jay and Lauren Wallace.

They all adored her right back and Carol was also thrilled to hear that she had a ninth grandchild on the way, due in January 2020.

In addition to her husband, children and grandchildren, Carol is survived by her dear sister, Marlene Tamburol and brother, Samuel Tamburo, both of Auburn, NY.

She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws; all of whom loved Carol dearly.

A funeral service will be held 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Minetto, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. John Canorro.

Burial will be held privately in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Auburn, NY.

Calling hours will be conducted 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Carol to the Children’s Room of the Fulton Library, 106 S. First St., Fulton, NY 13069, where she loved bringing her grandchildren, the Fulton YMCA Scholarship Program, 715 W. Broadway, Fulton, NY 13069 or the Fulton Athletic Booster Club: C/O Lisa Greene, 362 Park St. Fulton, NY 13069.

