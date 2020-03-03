OSWEGO, NY – Caryn A. Barilla, 48, of Oswego, passed away Friday February 28, 2020, after a short illness, with her loved ones by her side.

Caryn was born in Oswego, the daughter of Harvey J. Miller Jr. of Minetto and the late Lynda (Hicks) Miller.

Caryn is survived, in addition to her father, by her loving family, her husband, Frank Barilla Jr.; her daughter, Ciara Talamo; her son, Jacob Barilla; and her brother, Todd Miller all of Oswego.

A celebration of Caryn’s life will be held Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Ontario Conference Center.

Caryn was a giving person and her family has requested donations in Caryn’s name be made to the Oswego Salvation Army, 73 W. Second St., Oswego.

The Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego, is in care of the arrangements.

