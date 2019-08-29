Cast Announced For Oswego Players’ Next Production

OSWEGO – Director Sherri Metz is excited to announce her cast for the Oswego Players’ upcoming production of “I Take This Man” by Jack Sharkey.

She welcomes some returning players and some new faces to the Frances Marion Brown Theater.

Her cast includes:

Giddy – Adele Cronk

Bret – Michael Tuso

Charlene – Amy Prieto

Dex – Eric Cronk

Jud – Nelson Metz

Complications escalate at a furious pace in this outrageous concoction of wild and lightening paced hilarity.

“I Take This Man” is set in Boston during the city’s famed marathon.

Gideon Hollis a.k.a. Giddy spots Bret, a handsome man in a tank top and shorts lying unconscious in Copley Square just after all other Boston Marathon racers have crossed the finish line.

Inventive Giddy is looking to end her single life.

She reasons that since nice guys finish last, he must be Mr. Right.

She has Jud, an obliging policeman, carry him back to her nearby apartment, shocking her roommate Charlene whose fiancé, Dex, is due for a dinner date.

Fantasy and deep-seated desperation bubble to the surface in this family-friendly cross between a romantic comedy and a screwball farce.

The show opens October 11 through the 20th in the FMB Theater and plays again in dinner theater style as a fundraiser at the Church of the Resurrection, October 25 and 26.

For more information, log onto: oswegoplayers.org

