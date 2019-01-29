FULTON, NY – Catherine Flohr, 71, of Fulton, passed away peacefully Sunday evening January 27, 2019, at her home.

She was born in Fulton to the late Donald and Mary (Chatterton) Hutchins.

Mrs. Flohr remained a lifetime resident of Fulton.

She retired from Pathfinder Industries, Fulton, after working for 30 years as an expeditor.

Mrs. Flohr was a lover of animals especially her beloved late dog, “Buddy girl,” and cat, “Ben.”

She enjoyed going to the casino and playing Bingo and Bunco with her friends.

Mrs. Flohr had many fond memories of spending summers at Sylvan Beach with her family and second family, the Hydes.

She also loved her time together with her BFF, Kathleen Aluzzo.

What brought Mrs. Flohr her most joy was her family-time she spent with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years: Caleb Flohr of Fulton; and daughter and son-in-law: Wendy and Daniel Falanga of Fulton; her two grandchildren: Katie (Alex) Falanga and Craig Falanga; fuve siblings: Suzanne Hutchins of Hannibal, NY, Ginger Suntag of Fulton, Debbie Hutchins of New York City, William Hutchins of Syracuse and Nancy Hutchins of Fulton; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no funeral service.

Calling hours will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton, NY 13069.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to United Friends of Homeless Animals, 432 Centerville Road, Richland, NY 13144.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...