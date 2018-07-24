Catholic Charities Chicken BBQ, Bake Sale Set Aug. 18

FULTON – Catholic Charities of Oswego County will host a chicken BBQ and bake sale on, Aug. 18, starting at noon. at the Bullhead Point Pavilion in Fulton.

“The chicken BBQ and bake sale starts at noon and goes until we are sold out,” said Mary-Margaret Pekow, CCOC executive director. “The barbeque and bake sale is a delicious way for Catholic Charities to continue to assist the thousands of people and families we serve in Oswego County.“

Pekow added, “We would also like to thank our volunteers from Fulton’s Trinity Parish who will barbecuing for us, as well as Mr. Mike’s and Kathy’s Cakes and Specialty Treats for food donations.”

Each dinner, at $10 per ticket, includes one-half BBQ chicken, baked beans, salt potatoes and a roll.

There will be some delicious items for sale for dessert.

Get your advance sale tickets by calling 315-598-3980. Advance sale purchases must be picked up by 1 p.m. on the day of the event.

