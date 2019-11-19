Catholic Charities CYO Runs Summer Health And Fitness With Youth Bureau Mini Grant

FULTON – Catholic Charites of Oswego County conducted a Summer Health and Fitness program thanks to a mini grant from the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau.

“We used the grant to run an event every Friday for our summer program for students ages seven to 14,” Gail Cooper, CCOC program director, said. “Among the events were relay races, hurdles, javelin, and more, just like a real Olympics competition.”

“Students wore pedometers to see who could get the most steps and we also had Zumba and Tai Chi classes. Altogether, it was a wonderful experience for them and a great way to step up their physical fitness activities,” Cooper added.

Children may attend the CYO summer program daily or weekly if they choose.

Activities in the program include; daily recreational activities, outdoor recreation at local parks, special presentations and awareness groups, arts and crafts and other fun activities.

Trained staff supervises all activities and assists all participants as needed to ensure that they receive the full benefits of the program as well as help in their physical and emotional development.

In addition, children receive a free breakfast and lunch daily through the USDA Summer Feeding Program sponsored by the Food Bank of Central New York or they can bring their own if they wish, Cooper said.

Parents are welcome to attend game and themed days and become involved in the many activities and events that the program provides for their children.

The CYO Summer Recreation program is funded in part by the United Way of Greater Oswego County, the NYS Office of Children and Families and the Youth Bureau.

For more information on next summer’s program, contact Cooper at (315) 598-3980, ext. 278.

CCOC is also on Facebook and at www.ccoswego.com.

