Catholic Charities Dedicates New Building, Honors Falcone, Shineman Foundation, Major Supporters

Catholic Charities of Oswego County, (CCOC),dedicated its new building at 808 W. Broadway, Fulton, recently and honored the Falcone family, the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, the Mirabito family, and two Fulton priests who served as past diocesan directors of CCOC. In addition, CCOC employees with five and ten years of service were recognized.

“Our new building has proven to be a wonderful asset to the county community we serve ,”said Frances Lanigan, vice president, CCOC board of directors. “The abundance of space not only allows us to house all our programs, it has also allowed us to open our building to several service agencies as tenants, whose missions align with ours.”

In 2016, Michael J. Falcone, chairman emeritus and founder of The Pioneer Companies, donated the former Cayuga Community College and Center for Instruction Technology and Innovation (CiTi) site to CCOC.In addition to donating the 80,000 sq. ft. building, Pioneer also donated the cost of asbestos removal, which totaled approximately $70,000, said Mary-Margaret Pekow, CCOC executive director. The building is assessed at $3.3 million.

“We are tremendously grateful to the Falcone family for their generosity in providing this building,” Lanigan said. “It will help ensure that Catholic Charities can better serve the many clients it has for many years to come.” Lanigan presented Michael and Noreen Falcone with a plaque recognizing their gift, which will be mounted at the main entrance to the building.

A plaque was also presented to the Richard S. Shineman Foundation for their $250,000 donation toward renovation costs. “The Shineman Foundation was an early contributor, and we couldn’t have moved forward with our renovations without their assistance,” Lanigan said. “We shall always appreciate their vital support.” The plaque will be installed in the main entrance of the building.

Rev. Joseph Scardella, pastor of Holy Trinity Parish, Fulton, accepted a plaque recognizing fellow priests, Rev. William Brown and Rev. Robert Stephenson, as “Catholic Charities Champions.” Both Brown and Stephenson served as diocesan directors for Catholic Charities and were pillars of our community, Lanigan said. The plaque will be installed outside the organization’s emergency services office.

The CCOC thrift store was renamed “Pauline’s Closet,” in honor of the late Mrs. Pauline Mirabito, wife of the late Angelo Mirabito. She and her husband owned and operated Angelo’s Big M Market with their family for many years. Their son, Jerome Mirabito, executive vice president, Fulton Savings Bank and a Fulton City Court Judge, served for many years as a member of the CCOC board of directors. Joining Lanigan for the plaque presentation were Pauline and Angelo’s sons, David Mirabito, a certified financial planner with Mass Mutual in Fulton; and Roger Mirabito of Fulton, communications coordinator at Onondaga Community College. Pauline’s Closet is dedicated to “Pauline Mirabito, an admired and tireless supporter of the community.”

Several CCOC employees were recognized for their five and ten years of service to the organization. Recognized for five years of service were Joe Arnold, Tammy DeRonde, and David Williams. Karen Davies Buckley was recognized for ten years of service.

“Catholic Charities was founded in 1930 and has expanded its agency with many programs and services that have touched thousands of children, families and individuals throughout Oswego County,” Pekow said. “Generous gifts and donations to Catholic Charities have supported more than 160,000 children, woman and men in need. Our capital campaign is ongoing, and there are still opportunities for businesses and individuals to put their name in front of thousands of people served by CCOC at this location.” For information on CCOC, or for information on making a donation, contact Mary-Margaret Pekow at [email protected], 598-3980.

