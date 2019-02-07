Catholic Charities To Host Feb. 21 Job Fair, Multiple Openings In Multiple Programs

FULTON – Catholic Charities of Oswego County will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Feb. 21, in its lobby at 808 W. Broadway, Fulton.

“There are multiple positions available,” Mary Margaret Pekow, CCOC executive director, said. “Among these are: Parent Educator; Family Services Program Supervisor; Services Transportation Aide; Visitation Case Manager; Visitation Program Supervisor; Care Manager Program Supervisor; Home Health Care Manager, and Home and Community Based Services Provider, among others. We encourage anyone who attends to bring a current resume.”

For more information, contact Pam Peeling, director of operations, at (315) 598-3980, Ex.229.

CCOC is also on Facebook and at www.ccoswego.com.

