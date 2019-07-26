Catholic Charities Presents ‘Classic Cars & Chicken’ Sept. 7, Slots Open For Exhibitors, Sponsors

Catholic Charities of Oswego County is sponsoring Classic Cars & Chicken, a classic car show in combination with its annual chicken barbecue, on Sat. Sept. 7 at 808 W. Broadway, Fulton.

“We wanted to expand on opportunities to engage with our community by adding the classic car show this year, said Mary-Margaret Pekow, CCOC executive director. “We’ll be selling the delicious barbeque chicken that sold out last year, but folks will now have the chance to enjoy seeing the cars, and admission is free. There will also be a lemonade stand and bake sale, run by our youth program members, as well as a lottery ticket basket drawing.

“We are also recruiting classic car owners to display at the show for a minimum donation of $10, and each owner gets two spaces to exhibit. In addition, all participants will be eligible for a variety of door prizes that will be given out through the day. Barbeque chicken dinners are $10 each, and may be purchased in advance. Business sponsorships for the car show are available at several levels. Call 315-598-3980 for advance sale tickets and additional information on the car show. All proceeds from the event will benefit the many programs we offer to Oswego County.



“Catholic Charities was founded in 1930 and has expanded its agency with many programs and services that have touched thousands of children, families and individuals throughout Oswego County,” Pekow said. “Generous gifts and donations to Catholic Charities have supported more than 160,000 children, woman and men in need. For information, contact Pekow at [email protected], 598-3980.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...