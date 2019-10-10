Catholic Charities Seeks 350 Turkeys For Local Families In Need This Thanksgiving

Catholic Charites of Oswego County (CCOC), is seeking donations of turkeys to help feed local families this Thanksgiving, it was announced by Mary Margaret Pekow, CCOC executive director.
“Our goal is to collect 350 fresh or frozen turkeys,” Pekow said. “ We want to help local families have a great Thanksgiving. Turkey size should be 12 to 15 pounds and we would like to receive them by November 15 at our office, 808 W. Broadway, Fulton.
Anyone with questions can contact Brenda or Kelly in our office at (315) 598-3980
Located in the Key Bank Building, Fulton, Chirello Advertising offers full service advertising, public relations, and marketing expertise to a variety of industrial, professional, institutional and retail clients throughout Central New York. Established in 1996, the agency specializes in public relations planning, graphic design, web design and streaming web video, video production, market research, radio, television, online, and print advertising. Steve Chirello can be contacted at (315) 592-9778, [email protected] and www.chirello.com. Profiles of the agency are also on Facebook® and LinkedIn®.
All Content Copyright Dot Publishing 2019. All Submissions Become Property of Dot Publishing All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.