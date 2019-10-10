Catholic Charities Seeks 350 Turkeys For Local Families In Need This Thanksgiving

Catholic Charites of Oswego County (CCOC), is seeking donations of turkeys to help feed local families this Thanksgiving, it was announced by Mary Margaret Pekow, CCOC executive director.

“Our goal is to collect 350 fresh or frozen turkeys,” Pekow said. “ We want to help local families have a great Thanksgiving. Turkey size should be 12 to 15 pounds and we would like to receive them by November 15 at our office, 808 W. Broadway, Fulton.

Anyone with questions can contact Brenda or Kelly in our office at (315) 598-3980

