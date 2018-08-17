Go to ...
August 17, 2018

Catholic Charities Seeks Crafters, Artisans, Vendors For Oct. 27 Fall Festival

Catholic Charities of Oswego County (CCOC), will be hosting a Fall Festival Saturday, Oct. 27, from 10:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. at Catholic Charities of Oswego County, 808 W. Broadway, Fulton.

“There will be a farmer’s market, craft sale, bag auction and three-on-three basketball, as well as refreshments for sale,” said Mary-Margaret Pekow, CCOC executive director.

“Crafters, artisans and vendors will be set up inside. Tables for the fall festival are $25 each,” Pekow said.  Anyone interested in displaying or selling at the festival should contact Catholic Charities at (315)598-3980, ex. 223, or fill out an application on their website (www.ccoswego.com),as soon as possible to reserve a table or tables.

