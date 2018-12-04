Cause Of Huge Barn Fire Sought

SANDY CREEK – There are no reports of any injuries following an early morning fire today (Dec. 4) that destroyed a barn in Sandy Creek.

Several fire departments were called in to battle the blaze.

The barn fire, reported shortly before 3:30 a.m., was at an alpaca farm on County Route 62, near Frazer Road.

First responders arrived at 3:34 a.m. and quickly called for additional aid.

Responding were the Sandy Creek, Pulaski, Lacona, Mexico, Orwell and Mannsville fire departments; with assistance from Oswego County Sheriff’s Department and State Police.

The cause is under investigation.

