Cayuga Community College Announces Student Accolades For Fall 2019 Semester

Cayuga Community College has announced student accolades for the Fall 2019 semester.
Below are students from the Oswego County area who were named to the President’s List, Provost’s List and Dean’s List.
President’s List
Full-time students who earn a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 are eligible for the President’s List.
Daniella Ahart, of Oswego
Jessica Allen, of Fulton
Dani Avery, of Oswego
Wade Backman, of Central Square
Nina Baldwin, of Mexico
Sandy Barker, of Oswego
Andrew Beck, of Oswego
Brianna Beedy, of Fulton
Maura Botsford, of Fulton
Emily Bush, of Oswego
Karen Butler, of Mexico
Amanda Carey, of Oswego
Christopher Cleary, of Pennellville
Jason Cook, of Oswego
Alida Corbett, of Oswego
Cassandra Davidson, of Pulaski
Stephen Demong, of Oswego
Amber Destevens, of Fulton
Isabel Dunning, of Oswego
Chad Gebo, of Central Square
Michael Giamartino, of Central Square
Alyssa Greco, of Mexico
Juliana Halstead, of Oswego
Alexander Henderson, of Phoenix
Lindsey Hodge, of Oswego
Garrett House, of Central Square
Akira Huber, of Oswego
Christian Johnson, of Pennellville
Morgan Johnson, of Pennellville
Lara Kinney, of Parish
Sarah Lamb, of Oswego
Kelly Lizotte, of Oswego
Matthew Lloyd, of Parish
Emily McDonald, of Fulton
Ashley Murtha, of Oswego
Zachariah Neupert, of Fulton
Elisabeth Parsons, of Pennellville
Paulina Reed, of Hastings
Savanna Reser, of Fulton
Mercedes Seeber, of Fulton
Jaime Thompson, of Oswego
Kole Tompkins, of Phoenix
Savannah Trumble, of Parish
Melissa Valentine, of Oswego
Lindsey Vandish, of Fulton
Shawn Victory, of Oswego
Taylor Wells, of Fulton
Jerrett Williams, of Fulton
Andrew Woodruff, of Fulton
President’s List, Part-Time
Part-time students who have completed at least 12 credits at Cayuga, accumulated 6 or more credits in the Fall 2019 semester and earned a minimum GPA of 3.8 qualify for the President’s List.
Kirstyn Ashley, of Phoenix
Stephany Beshures, of Oswego
Cole Daniels, of Fulton
David Halstead, of Fulton
Penny Halstead, of Fulton
Kristin King, of Fulton
Francis Lackey, of Hannibal
Linda Murdock, of Oswego
Erik Neacosia, of Oswego
Cena Ringwald, of New Haven
Geoffrey Sharkey, of Oswego
Jessica Walsh, of Fulton
Provost’s List
Full-time students who earn a GPA of 3.5 to 3.799 qualify for the Provost’s List.
Madison Bouchard, of Oswego
Paul Bradshaw, of Oswego
Alec Caroccio, of Oswego
Alicia Carroll, of Fulton
Wesley Clark, of Mexico
Sheenvia Conley, of Fulton
Ryan Czeck, of Fulton
Alyssa Dann, of Mexico
Amber Derby, of Fulton
Mathew DiDomenico, of Phoenix
Justin Dillon, of Central Square
Sarah Farnham, of Phoenix
Gary Frisch, of Fulton
Amber Groff, of Central Square
Derrick Heath, of Central Square
Zackary Hemphill, of West Monroe
Haley Heppell, of Fulton
Constance Karpinko, of Fulton
Kaili Keller, of Central Square
Breanna Konu, of Oswego
Hannah Kratz, of Fulton
Caleb Lamb, of Oswego
Vantasia Lopez, of Fulton
Shanna McCarthy, of Oswego
Aidan McGreevy, of Oswego
Miranda Miller, of Oswego
Adora Oltz, of Oswego
Alyse Oostdyk, of Oswego
Samuel Parsons, of Pennellville
Lane Phillips, of Fulton
Scott Reynolds, of Hannibal
Christine Seckner, of Central Square
Jessie Sharkey, of Fulton
Benjamin Spencer, of Central Square
Wendi Starusnak, of Pennellville
Madelynn Wakefield, of Hannibal
Jordan Williams, of Fulton
Provost’s List, Part-Time
Part-time students who have completed at least 12 credits at Cayuga, accumulated 6 or more credits in the Fall 2019 semester and earn a GPA of 3.5-3.799 qualify for the Provost’s List.
Daniel Brannan, of Fulton
Jennifer Canough, of Central Square
Michael Chesare, of Oswego
Olivia Crossman, of Fulton
Kyle Curtis, of Oswego
Samantha Decker, of Fulton
Hailey Giocondo, of Oswego
Sydnie Harrington, of Fulton
Alyssa Hayes, of Phoenix
Casey Norris, of Minetto
Elisha Rivera, of Mexico
Lindsay Rollson, of Williamstown
Angel Storto, of Central Square
Dean’s List
Full-time students who earn a GPA of 3.25-3.499 qualify for the Dean’s List.
Rachael Allen, of Oswego
Kara Barrow, of Phoenix
Suzan Bean, of Oswego
Corey Boucher, of Fulton
Rebeckah Boyzuck, of Oswego
Alexander Burns, of Oswego
Anthony Butterfield, of Altmar
Cailee Dawson, of Oswego
Delaney Eiffe, of Central Square
Alexa Fadden, of Oswego
Haley Faith, of Oswego
Julia Falanga, of Oswego
Mateo Garcia, of Fulton
Samuel Gilbert, of Oswego
Kirsten Greenleaf, of Phoenix
Cheyenne Hotchkiss, of Fulton
Samuel Janey, of Oswego
Dylan Johnson, of Pennellville
Michelle Kolek, of West Monroe
Duncan Kristensen, of Central Square
Shianne Moore, of Fulton
Derek Morgia, of Oswego
Aryn Nelson, of Oswego
Christopher Newton, of Oswego
Scott Palocy, of Fulton
Christina Peterson, of Bernhards Bay
James Priest, of Parish
Kali Reome, of Fulton
Tiffany Richards, of Hastings
Kassidee Seeley, of Fulton
Deann Shaffner, of Oswego
Hannah St John, of Oswego
Sydnie Sullivan, of Fulton
Eric Syrell, of Hastings
Giordana Szadkowski, of Oswego
Tori Vaughan, of Cleveland
Adam Weller, of Oswego
Dean’s List, Part-Time
Part-time students who have completed at least 12 credits at Cayuga, accumulated 6 or more credits in the Fall 2019 semester and earn a GPA of 3.25-3.499 qualify for the Dean’s List.
Destiny Fitzsimmons, of Phoenix
Melinda Johnson, of Oswego
Alyssa Suits, of Minetto
Laura Wallace, of Central Square
