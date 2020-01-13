Cayuga Community College Announces Student Accolades For Fall 2019 Semester

Cayuga Community College has announced student accolades for the Fall 2019 semester.

Below are students from the Oswego County area who were named to the President’s List, Provost’s List and Dean’s List.

President’s List

Full-time students who earn a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 are eligible for the President’s List.

Daniella Ahart, of Oswego

Jessica Allen, of Fulton

Dani Avery, of Oswego

Wade Backman, of Central Square

Nina Baldwin, of Mexico

Sandy Barker, of Oswego

Andrew Beck, of Oswego

Brianna Beedy, of Fulton

Maura Botsford, of Fulton

Emily Bush, of Oswego

Karen Butler, of Mexico

Amanda Carey, of Oswego

Christopher Cleary, of Pennellville

Jason Cook, of Oswego

Alida Corbett, of Oswego

Cassandra Davidson, of Pulaski

Stephen Demong, of Oswego

Amber Destevens, of Fulton

Isabel Dunning, of Oswego

Chad Gebo, of Central Square

Michael Giamartino, of Central Square

Alyssa Greco, of Mexico

Juliana Halstead, of Oswego

Alexander Henderson, of Phoenix

Lindsey Hodge, of Oswego

Garrett House, of Central Square

Akira Huber, of Oswego

Christian Johnson, of Pennellville

Morgan Johnson, of Pennellville

Lara Kinney, of Parish

Sarah Lamb, of Oswego

Kelly Lizotte, of Oswego

Matthew Lloyd, of Parish

Emily McDonald, of Fulton

Ashley Murtha, of Oswego

Zachariah Neupert, of Fulton

Elisabeth Parsons, of Pennellville

Paulina Reed, of Hastings

Savanna Reser, of Fulton

Mercedes Seeber, of Fulton

Jaime Thompson, of Oswego

Kole Tompkins, of Phoenix

Savannah Trumble, of Parish

Melissa Valentine, of Oswego

Lindsey Vandish, of Fulton

Shawn Victory, of Oswego

Taylor Wells, of Fulton

Jerrett Williams, of Fulton

Andrew Woodruff, of Fulton

President’s List, Part-Time

Part-time students who have completed at least 12 credits at Cayuga, accumulated 6 or more credits in the Fall 2019 semester and earned a minimum GPA of 3.8 qualify for the President’s List.

Kirstyn Ashley, of Phoenix

Stephany Beshures, of Oswego

Cole Daniels, of Fulton

David Halstead, of Fulton

Penny Halstead, of Fulton

Kristin King, of Fulton

Francis Lackey, of Hannibal

Linda Murdock, of Oswego

Erik Neacosia, of Oswego

Cena Ringwald, of New Haven

Geoffrey Sharkey, of Oswego

Jessica Walsh, of Fulton

Provost’s List

Full-time students who earn a GPA of 3.5 to 3.799 qualify for the Provost’s List.

Madison Bouchard, of Oswego

Paul Bradshaw, of Oswego

Alec Caroccio, of Oswego

Alicia Carroll, of Fulton

Wesley Clark, of Mexico

Sheenvia Conley, of Fulton

Ryan Czeck, of Fulton

Alyssa Dann, of Mexico

Amber Derby, of Fulton

Mathew DiDomenico, of Phoenix

Justin Dillon, of Central Square

Sarah Farnham, of Phoenix

Gary Frisch, of Fulton

Amber Groff, of Central Square

Derrick Heath, of Central Square

Zackary Hemphill, of West Monroe

Haley Heppell, of Fulton

Constance Karpinko, of Fulton

Kaili Keller, of Central Square

Breanna Konu, of Oswego

Hannah Kratz, of Fulton

Caleb Lamb, of Oswego

Vantasia Lopez, of Fulton

Shanna McCarthy, of Oswego

Aidan McGreevy, of Oswego

Miranda Miller, of Oswego

Adora Oltz, of Oswego

Alyse Oostdyk, of Oswego

Samuel Parsons, of Pennellville

Lane Phillips, of Fulton

Scott Reynolds, of Hannibal

Christine Seckner, of Central Square

Jessie Sharkey, of Fulton

Benjamin Spencer, of Central Square

Wendi Starusnak, of Pennellville

Madelynn Wakefield, of Hannibal

Jordan Williams, of Fulton

Provost’s List, Part-Time

Part-time students who have completed at least 12 credits at Cayuga, accumulated 6 or more credits in the Fall 2019 semester and earn a GPA of 3.5-3.799 qualify for the Provost’s List.

Daniel Brannan, of Fulton

Jennifer Canough, of Central Square

Michael Chesare, of Oswego

Olivia Crossman, of Fulton

Kyle Curtis, of Oswego

Samantha Decker, of Fulton

Hailey Giocondo, of Oswego

Sydnie Harrington, of Fulton

Alyssa Hayes, of Phoenix

Casey Norris, of Minetto

Elisha Rivera, of Mexico

Lindsay Rollson, of Williamstown

Angel Storto, of Central Square

Dean’s List

Full-time students who earn a GPA of 3.25-3.499 qualify for the Dean’s List.

Rachael Allen, of Oswego

Kara Barrow, of Phoenix

Suzan Bean, of Oswego

Corey Boucher, of Fulton

Rebeckah Boyzuck, of Oswego

Alexander Burns, of Oswego

Anthony Butterfield, of Altmar

Cailee Dawson, of Oswego

Delaney Eiffe, of Central Square

Alexa Fadden, of Oswego

Haley Faith, of Oswego

Julia Falanga, of Oswego

Mateo Garcia, of Fulton

Samuel Gilbert, of Oswego

Kirsten Greenleaf, of Phoenix

Cheyenne Hotchkiss, of Fulton

Samuel Janey, of Oswego

Dylan Johnson, of Pennellville

Michelle Kolek, of West Monroe

Duncan Kristensen, of Central Square

Shianne Moore, of Fulton

Derek Morgia, of Oswego

Aryn Nelson, of Oswego

Christopher Newton, of Oswego

Scott Palocy, of Fulton

Christina Peterson, of Bernhards Bay

James Priest, of Parish

Kali Reome, of Fulton

Tiffany Richards, of Hastings

Kassidee Seeley, of Fulton

Deann Shaffner, of Oswego

Hannah St John, of Oswego

Sydnie Sullivan, of Fulton

Eric Syrell, of Hastings

Giordana Szadkowski, of Oswego

Tori Vaughan, of Cleveland

Adam Weller, of Oswego

Dean’s List, Part-Time

Part-time students who have completed at least 12 credits at Cayuga, accumulated 6 or more credits in the Fall 2019 semester and earn a GPA of 3.25-3.499 qualify for the Dean’s List.

Destiny Fitzsimmons, of Phoenix

Melinda Johnson, of Oswego

Alyssa Suits, of Minetto

Laura Wallace, of Central Square

