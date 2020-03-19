Cayuga Community College Board Of Trustees Meeting Cancelled

FULTON – Please be advised that due to the current public health emergency, the regular monthly meeting of the Cayuga Community College Board of Trustees scheduled on Thursday, March 26, 2020 has been cancelled.
