Cayuga Community College Closes Fulton, Auburn Campuses

FULTON – In response to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement that all non-essential employees must remain home, Cayuga Community College closed both campuses as of 5 p.m. , March 20, 2020.

Campuses will remain restricted until further notice. To ensure the health and safety of Cayuga students and staff, college courses have transitioned to a distance learning format. Students will have remote access to support services such as tutoring, financial aid and advisement, as well as assistance from library and information technology personnel.

“This has been a challenging situation, but our faculty, staff and leadership team have done a remarkable job supporting the institution. They worked tirelessly making this transition as easy as possible for our students,” said Cayuga President Dr. Brian Durant. “Our commitment to our students has always been strong, and we will continue providing comprehensive support services and excellent faculty instruction as our students adjust to the distance learning format.”

