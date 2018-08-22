Cayuga Community College Names Part-Time Students To Summer 2018 Dean’s List
Cayuga Community College has announced part-time students who earned the distinction of making the Dean’s List for the Summer 2018 academic term.
Part-time students must have completed at least 12 credits at Cayuga and six or more credits with a minimum grade point average of 3.5 during the semester to qualify for the Dean’s List.
The following students were named to the Dean’s List:
Megan T. Beck, of Oswego, New York
Michael Chesare, of Oswego, New York
Lindsay J. Ford, of Oswego, New York
Nicholas J. Froio, of Fulton, New York
Makayla Guentner, of Oswego, New York
Cassidy J. Green, of Cato, New York
Wendy L. Howard, of Pennellville, New York
Samuel J. Janey, of Oswego, New York
Christopher J. Jenner, of Central Square, New York
Kyleigh M. Kinney, of Oswego, New York
Danielle N. Kisselstein, of Mexico, New York
Jasmine A. Maldonado, of Oswego, New York
James B. Mathis, of Fulton, New York
Nicole E. Matott, of Oswego, New York
Willow R. Painter, of Fulton, New York
Rick P. Pikowski, of Oswego, New York
Kendra M. Rose, of Mexico, New York
Gwendolyn M. Shelton, of Hannibal, New York
Zachary J. Stellingwerf, of Fulton, New York
Nicole M. Wakefield, of Fulton, New York
Jill K. Watkins, of Fulton, New York