Cayuga Community College Names Part-Time Students To Summer 2018 Dean’s List

Cayuga Community College has announced part-time students who earned the distinction of making the Dean’s List for the Summer 2018 academic term.

Part-time students must have completed at least 12 credits at Cayuga and six or more credits with a minimum grade point average of 3.5 during the semester to qualify for the Dean’s List.

The following students were named to the Dean’s List:

Megan T. Beck, of Oswego, New York

Michael Chesare, of Oswego, New York

Lindsay J. Ford, of Oswego, New York

Nicholas J. Froio, of Fulton, New York

Makayla Guentner, of Oswego, New York

Cassidy J. Green, of Cato, New York

Wendy L. Howard, of Pennellville, New York

Samuel J. Janey, of Oswego, New York

Christopher J. Jenner, of Central Square, New York

Kyleigh M. Kinney, of Oswego, New York

Danielle N. Kisselstein, of Mexico, New York

Jasmine A. Maldonado, of Oswego, New York

James B. Mathis, of Fulton, New York

Nicole E. Matott, of Oswego, New York

Willow R. Painter, of Fulton, New York

Rick P. Pikowski, of Oswego, New York

Kendra M. Rose, of Mexico, New York

Gwendolyn M. Shelton, of Hannibal, New York

Zachary J. Stellingwerf, of Fulton, New York

Nicole M. Wakefield, of Fulton, New York

Jill K. Watkins, of Fulton, New York

