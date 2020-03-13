Cayuga County Jail Visitation Suspended

AUBURN – The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office has temporarily suspended the following activities at the Cayuga County Jail until further notice in an effort to limit the risk of introduction of illness caused by COVID-19 into our facility:
- All inmate visitation by members of the public including contact and non-contact.
- 2. All inmate programming provided by organizations or individuals that are not employed by the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office.
- 3. All inmate visits in person with their attorney will be non-contact until further notice as well.
We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as we do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19. It is our hope that these changes to our procedure will be short term.
Please contact Sheriff Brian Schenck if you have any questions at 315-253-4337 or by email at [email protected]
Be the first to comment