Cayuga Student, OHS Grad Receives Sheriffs’ Institute Scholarship

An Oswego High School graduate majoring in criminal justice at Cayuga Community College has been named a recipient of a New York State Sheriffs’ Institute scholarship.

Hoping for a career in local law enforcement and eventually U.S. Customs & Border Patrol, Miranda Miller received the scholarship for her academic performance and commitment to a career in criminal justice. Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton presented Miller with the scholarship at the College’s Fulton Campus.

“Congratulations to Miranda Miller. It is my pleasure to award her this award for her hard work and dedication,” said Sheriff Hilton.

Miller thanked Cayuga’s staff and faculty for their support and for preparing her for a future career in criminal justice.

“I’m very proud and excited to receive this award. I’ve always wanted a career where I did something for the community, and I believe my time at Cayuga solidified that my career will be in criminal justice,” said Miller. “At this point, I can’t see myself doing anything else.”

Professor John Lamphere, who nominated Miller for the scholarship, said Miller earned the award for her academic success and dedication as a Fulton Campus Student Patrol Officer.

“When she was first in my class, Miranda told me she intended to be one of our most outstanding criminal justice students. Since that time, she has demonstrated that she is able to back up her words with actions,” said Lamphere. “She has an outstanding grade point average, demonstrates daily that she is a class leader, and is well-received by her peers. She definitely deserves this award.”

Miller enrolled at Cayuga in 2018 with the goal of pursuing a career that gave her an opportunity to support her community. That goal, combined with having several family members who are police officers, led her to declare criminal justice as her major. She is scheduled to graduate in December 2020.

In 2019 Miller joined Cayuga’s Student Safety Patrol, which performs essential campus safety tasks and supports the Campus Public Safety Department.

Only students studying criminal justice or related fields at New York’s community colleges are eligible to receive the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute scholarship, and one scholarship is awarded at each community college.

The scholarship is awarded based on academic performance, commitment to community service and an intent to pursue a career in law enforcement.

For more information on Cayuga’s Criminal Justice Program, visit https://www.cayuga-cc.edu/academics/schools/social-sciences-and-education/criminal-justice/.

