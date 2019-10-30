Cayuga Students’ Fall Plays Picked for State Theatre Festival

Students in Cayuga Community College’s Harlequin Productions will perform on a statewide stage after their fall performances were honored by the Theatre Association of New York State (TANYS).

Adjudicators tabbed Cayuga’s student theatre troupe Harlequin Productions to perform selections from their fall show “All Around the Table” at TANYS’ annual festival, scheduled this year for Nov. 22-24 at the Rome Community Theatre. Since its creation in 1987, TANYS has supported and promoted organizations across the state, and is currently comprised of approximately 90 community and collegiate theatre organizations.

Harlequin Productions Director Bob Frame said it’s an honor for the students to have performances selected for TANYS’ festival, and noted that “All Around the Table” is one of only 10 plays to be performed at the festival.

“The selected plays are strong stories with sharp dialogue by the playwrights. I know we’re excited to have the chance to perform these plays one more time at the festival in November,” said Frame. “Only a few plays are selected across the state, so to have an opportunity to perform is a real honor.”

Comprised of eight one-act plays, “All Around the Table” takes a basic household item — a table — and places it in the middle of dramatic and amusing stories involving everything from memories and psychics to love and murder.

TANYS adjudicators selected four plays from “All Around the Table” for the annual theatre festival. “Surprise” tells the story of a psychic’s deteriorating personal life, while “Just Desserts” shows a married couple whose relationship is revived with the help of a pastry chef.

Other honored plays included “The Kill” and “An Unfamiliar Waltz,” which explores how to respond when a grenade is found on a table.

Harlequin is scheduled to perform at the TANYS festival on Nov. 24. The final performances of “All Around the Table” at the Irene A. Bisgrove Theatre on the College’s Auburn Campus are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. from Oct. 31-Nov. 2. Tickets for the performances at the Auburn Campus are available at the door, with a $7 general admission fee and a $2 student admission fee.

