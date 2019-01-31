Cazenovia College Announces Students Named to Dean’s List for Fall 2018

CAZENOVIA, NY — Cazenovia College recognizes students for their academic achievement during the Fall 2018 semester. Those named to the Dean’s List have achieved a 3.5 or better grade point average.
Gabrielle Baker of Phoenix, NY
Kayla Hamilton of Parish, NY
Amy Holland of Fulton, NY
Olivia Hoy of Altmar, NY
Brian Hudson of Fulton, NY
Megan Krieger of Cato, NY
Jacob McDermott of Fulton, NY
Keeghan McSweeney of Oswego, NY
Olivia Sokolic of Fulton, NY
Claire Woods of Cato, NY
Cazenovia College is an independent, co-educational college near Syracuse, N.Y., offering bachelor degree programs in the liberal arts and professional studies in an exceptional community environment, with academic and co-curricular programs devoted to developing leaders in their fields.
For more information, visit www.cazenovia.edu.
