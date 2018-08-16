Cazenovia College Class of 2018 Listed

CAZENOVIA, NY — Congratulations to the Cazenovia College Class of 2018!

Lukas Evans of Central Square, NY, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Biology from Cazenovia College.

Karintha Myslivecek of Redfield, NY, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Inclusive Early Childhood Education from Cazenovia College.

Alexis Vito of West Monroe, NY, graduated with a Bachelor of Professional Studies in Business Management from Cazenovia College.

Cazenovia College is an independent, co-educational college near Syracuse, N.Y., offering bachelor degree programs in the liberal arts and professional studies in an exceptional community environment, with academic and co-curricular programs devoted to developing leaders in their fields.

