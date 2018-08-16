Cazenovia College Class of 2018 Listed
Written by Contributor, Aug 16, 2018, 1 Comment
CAZENOVIA, NY — Congratulations to the Cazenovia College Class of 2018!
Lukas Evans of Central Square, NY, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Biology from Cazenovia College.
Karintha Myslivecek of Redfield, NY, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Inclusive Early Childhood Education from Cazenovia College.
Alexis Vito of West Monroe, NY, graduated with a Bachelor of Professional Studies in Business Management from Cazenovia College.
Samuel Braun of Cazenovia NY graduated with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Communication Studies from Cazenovia College – Class of 2018.