Go to ...
RSS Feed

August 16, 2018

Cazenovia College Class of 2018 Listed

Written by Contributor, Aug 16, 2018, 1 Comment

CAZENOVIA, NY — Congratulations to the Cazenovia College Class of 2018!

Lukas Evans of Central Square, NY, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Biology from Cazenovia College.

Karintha Myslivecek of Redfield, NY, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Inclusive Early Childhood Education from Cazenovia College.

Alexis Vito of West Monroe, NY, graduated with a Bachelor of Professional Studies in Business Management from Cazenovia College.

Cazenovia College is an independent, co-educational college near Syracuse, N.Y., offering bachelor degree programs in the liberal arts and professional studies in an exceptional community environment, with academic and co-curricular programs devoted to developing leaders in their fields.

For more information, visit www.cazenovia.edu.

One Response “Cazenovia College Class of 2018 Listed”

  1. Beth Braun
    August 16, 2018 at 7:54 am

    Samuel Braun of Cazenovia NY graduated with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Communication Studies from Cazenovia College – Class of 2018.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories From Community

%d bloggers like this: