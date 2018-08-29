Go to ...
RSS Feed

August 29, 2018

CCCE Boasts 100 Percent Pass Rate for Summer CNA Class

Written by Contributor, Aug 29, 2018, 0 Comments

MEXICO – The Center for Career and Community Education boasts another 100 percent pass rate for its summer Certified Nurse Assistant course.

CCCE students all pass their exams to become a Certified Nurse Assistant. From left, Michele Miller, Lynnsey Slocum, Sarah McCool, CiTi assistant superintendent forpPersonnel Mark LaFountain, CCCE nursing instructor Patricia Bucher, Hailey Race, Korbyn Walshvelo, Bridget Kimball and Teresa Sadowski. Not pictured are Bryceanne Williams and Morgan Moreira.

CCCE students all pass their exams to become a Certified Nurse Assistant. From left, Michele Miller, Lynnsey Slocum, Sarah McCool, CiTi assistant superintendent forpPersonnel Mark LaFountain, CCCE nursing instructor Patricia Bucher, Hailey Race, Korbyn Walshvelo, Bridget Kimball and Teresa Sadowski. Not pictured are Bryceanne Williams and Morgan Moreira.

The adult students in the program learn personal care skills necessary to assist the elderly or ill in nursing homes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals.

“They were a wonderful class and a pleasure to teach,” said CCCE instructor Patricia Bucher.

Bucher has been with the program for five years and has earned a 97 percent pass rate as well as placement rate.

For more information on career training and course offerings through CCCE, visit www.citiboces.org/adulteducation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories From Community

%d bloggers like this: