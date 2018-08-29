CCCE Boasts 100 Percent Pass Rate for Summer CNA Class

MEXICO – The Center for Career and Community Education boasts another 100 percent pass rate for its summer Certified Nurse Assistant course.

The adult students in the program learn personal care skills necessary to assist the elderly or ill in nursing homes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals.

“They were a wonderful class and a pleasure to teach,” said CCCE instructor Patricia Bucher.

Bucher has been with the program for five years and has earned a 97 percent pass rate as well as placement rate.

For more information on career training and course offerings through CCCE, visit www.citiboces.org/adulteducation.

