Celebrate Fall Oct. 19 with the Youth Bureau at ‘Hollis Harvest!’

OSWEGO TOWN – Oswego County youth and families are invited to celebrate the autumn season at the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau’s Hollis Harvest.

The free event runs from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 19 at Camp Hollis in the town of Oswego.

Visitors will enjoy fall-themed games, trick-or-treating from cabin to cabin, arts and crafts, trail walks, and family-friendly entertainment sponsored by the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau.

Many of the activities at Hollis Harvest are held outside, and visitors should dress accordingly.

Craft projects will be held indoors.

Food and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Youth and families are encouraged to wear their favorite Halloween costumes to enjoy the day’s activities and trick-or-treating.

Visitors are asked to bring an item for donation to the Oswego Animal Shelter.

Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Camp Hollis is located at 40 Health Camp Road, off Lakeshore Road in the town of Oswego.

The facility is owned by Oswego County and operated by the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau as a residential summer camp for children aged 8 to 14.

Camp Hollis is also available for use by families, clubs, school groups and other organizations from April through October.

For more information, call the Youth Bureau at 315-349-3451.

